GEO Heat Exchangers/ GEO Field Services LLC. designs two Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers for RPCC/BASF

“In the fall of 2018, RPCC / BASF requested the efforts of GEO Heat Exchangers/ GEO Field Services LLC., to provide them with designing and fabricating two Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers for the River Parish PET (Physical Equipment Training) Plant. The purpose of this joint collaboration is to assist in educating students in the operation and understanding of heat exchangers, which is vital to the petrochemical industry. This project will be the corner-stone of a dynamic collaboration of the Industrial Complex and a Comprehensive Community College, educating a quality workforce for the future of Louisiana’s river region.

GEO is certainly proud to participate in such an event, appreciates this opportunity and is very hopeful that our contribution will positively impact the students of RPCC, as well the community!”