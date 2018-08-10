GCA's Traweek honored by TCEQ

Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) CEO Lori Traweek has received a Texas Environmental Excellence Award on behalf of GCA and the Texas Conservation Fund (TCF). Traweek also serves as president of TCF. TCF manages Trash Bash, the largest coordinated annual lake and river cleanup in Texas. Traweek and Lynda Norton, who both volunteer as board members of TCF, have helped manage Trash Bash for 25 years at several sites in the Houston and Galveston areas.

× Expand Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) CEO Lori Traweek, front right, and GCA Executive Assistant Lynda Norton, front left, sit with TCEQ commissioners and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. GCA and the Texas Conservation Fund were recently recognized with an award for their work on Trash Bash.

For more information, visit www. trashbash.org or call (281) 486-9500.