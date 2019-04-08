GCA celebrates 50 years of protecting Texas' waters

JHERRING \\gcatx.org\Shared\CO\Graphics\CADD\GCADWG\GCA\GCAMISC\50th\50TH The Gulf Coast Authority is celebrating 50 years of protecting the waters of the state of Texas.

Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding. Fifty years ago, prompted by deteriorating water quality in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Bay, the Texas Legislature established GCA to protect the waters of Texas through regional wastewater treatment and waste disposal solutions. The organization was empowered to own and operate wastewater treatment and other waste management facilities. GCA is also authorized to issue bonds for qualified projects and has issued over $3 billion in such bonds statewide since its inception.

Today, GCA operates four industrial and one municipal wastewater treatment facilities, an industrial landfill, a central laboratory and two trucked-in waste disposal facilities.

For more information, visit www. gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.