GCA awarded for excellence in financial reporting

Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) recently received notification from the Government Finance Officers Association that GCA's fiscal year 2017 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report qualified for a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. This is the 31st consecutive year GCA has received this award.

For more information, visit www.gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting