GATE Energy expands global footprint with new Mexico City office

GATE Energy, an international leader in providing engineering, commissioning, and specialty field services to the energy sector, has established an office location in Mexico City, GATE Mexico S.de R.L. de CV.

The office will allow GATE Energy to provide clients a seamless commissioning experience for U.S., Mexico and Latin American projects, while also allowing its subsidiary, Viking Engineering, to offer integrated engineering services to Mexico and the Latin American region.

"I consider our team as the best global unit at providing seamless service to our clients. Our U.S. clients hold us in high regard based on the ability of our teams to deliver major capital projects from construction to operation safely and efficiently," said Grant Gibson, CEO of GATE Energy. "Our goal is to continue to support major international projects destined for offshore markets and replicate the successes we have realized in the Gulf of Mexico, which is why we continue to develop regional hubs from which projects can be bid, mobilized and supported."

For more information, visit www.gate.energy or call (281) 398-5781.