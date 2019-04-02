Galp joins Mustang Sampling Racing

Galp, an integrated energy company based in Lisbon, Portugal, has partnered with Mustang Sampling Racing as a key component to Galp's marketing activation in North America. Galp will sponsor the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac Dpi-V.R in the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Mustang Sampling Racing is targeting a run for the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech championship, having secured the driver and team titles in 2014 and 2015, as well as the Michelin Endurance Cup in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

For more information, contact Matt Cleary at matt@sundaymanage ment.com or (317) 908-2975.