Forgen wins 2026 Top Workplace Industry award

Forgen is proud to announce that it has been named a 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence & Industry Awards winner, earning nine honors in partnership with TopWorkplaces.com:

Innovation Top Workplaces

Work-Life Flexibility Top Workplaces

Compensation & Benefits Top Workplaces

Leadership Top Workplaces

Purpose & Values Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces for Appreciation

Professional Development Top Workplaces

Employee Well-Being Top Workplaces

Construction Top Workplaces

These awards are based entirely on feedback from their own team members, gathered through a research-backed employee engagement survey administered by Energage. There are no judges and no nomination essays, only the voices of the people who work here every day.

What their team told them

Forgen earned an 83% Overall Workplace Experience Score, 6 points above the Energage benchmark. That benchmark draws on millions of surveys from tens of thousands of organizations, so they're proud to be above it.

Some highlights from the survey themes:

Closely Aligned: 88%. Their team understands where Forgen is headed and believes in the direction.

Their team understands where Forgen is headed and believes in the direction. Respected & Supported: 87%. Their people feel valued and supported by their colleagues and leaders.

Their people feel valued and supported by their colleagues and leaders. Engaged: 86%. Their team is invested in the work and in each other.

Their team is invested in the work and in each other. Enabled to Grow: 82%. Forgen provides real opportunities to learn and develop.

Forgen provides real opportunities to learn and develop. Fairly Valued: 80%. Their team feels recognized and rewarded for their contributions.

What their people are saying

When employees shared comments in their own words, the most common topics were teamwork and collaboration, learning, growth and development, communication, leadership, and culture. Here is some of what they told them:

On teamwork and culture

“I am constantly challenged and every day is something new. It feels like working alongside family.”

On learning and growth

“I get the opportunity to travel often, which is great as a learning experience along with making personal memories. I am always challenged at work to improve and become a better employee, which I also appreciate.”

On leadership

“This is a workplace where senior leaders truly care about the health and well-being of their employees. No inner company politics, just a group trying to responsibly grow and manage a profitable company while taking care of their employees.”

Why these awards matter

The nine categories, spanning innovation, leadership, well-being, flexibility, compensation and benefits, appreciation, development, and purpose, show that their culture is strong across the board. The team’s high marks for alignment and support reflect a workplace where people know why their work matters and feel backed in doing it.

Energage CEO Eric Rubino said: “Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Forgen expresses their gratitude

This recognition belongs to every member of the Forgen team. They express their gratitude for sharing your honest feedback and for building a workplace they're proud of. They express a willingness to continue to listen and improve thanks to your feedback.

See Forgen’s full profile : Read Forgen’s Top Workplaces profile