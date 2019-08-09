Flexitallic holds third annual open house, crawfish boil

Flexitallic recently held its third annual open house and crawfish boil at its service center in Geismar, Louisiana, to celebrate another successful year of business. Guests and customers from all around, including representatives of Valero and Shell, enjoyed boiled crawfish, shrimp and jambalaya, as well as good music and door prizes.

For more information, visit www.flexitallic.com/louisiana or call (225) 442-3580.

