Five-S Group to host open house at Baton Rouge headquarters

Five-S Group will host an open house Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at its corporate headquarters in Baton Rouge, offering industry professionals and prospective employees an opportunity to connect with company leadership.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the corporate office, learn about the company's history, culture, and construction technology initiatives.

The event will also provide networking opportunities for professionals in the construction and industrial sectors. Andre Smith, President and CEO of Five-S Group and Five-S Marine, also solely owns The Southern Stone Quarry in Jackson, Missouri, and is the cofounder of a construction technology firm – ConForgeAI.

Five-S Group provides civil construction, material supply, logistics, marine construction, and development support services for industrial and infrastructure projects.

Career opportunities are available in several departments:

Preconstruction

Estimating

Operations

Engineering & Quality

Project Management

Surveying

Accounting

Information Technology

Business Development

The company's headquarters is located at 4750 Sherwood Common Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, behind the Mercedes-Benz dealership on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

For more information and event details, visit Five-S Group's open house webpage.