Fishbone nominated for Houston Safety Excellence Award

The Fishbone Companies has once again been nominated for the 32nd Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards for its excellence in safety. The awards seek to identify and recognize the "Best of the Best" in safety in several business categories. The Fishbone Companies, among 94 nominees, congratulates all nominees, including the 23 firsttime nominees for the award.

The 32nd Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards will be held May 17.

For more information, visit www.fishbonesafetysolutions.com or call (877) 719-9888.