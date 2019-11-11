ExxonMobil Joliet Refinery bestows TIMEC with Pegasus Cup

Safety

The ExxonMobil Joliet, Illinois, Refinery recently selected TIMEC as the Pegasus Cup Winner. The Pegasus Cup is awarded to companies that meet or exceed commitments to quality and safety. TIMEC Downstream President Hari Gopu, TIMEC Specialty Services President Jeff Wood and Turnaround Manager Chris Brown were present to accept the award.

This recognition exemplifies TIMEC employees' overall commitment to quality, teamwork and excellence. The key factors that earned TIMEC the Pegasus Cup include:

Working over 100,000 safe manhours.

100-percent attendance and participation at safety alignment meetings.

A proactive approach to safety and execution.

A teaching approach to ExxonMobil's Loss Prevention Self- Assessment tool that used the game Jenga to demonstrate what can happen if you don't assess the risk to your task before you execute.

Developing a job aid tool as a team to help safety attendants understand their duties, which was adopted by additional contractors working the turnaround.

Flawless execution of key/critical work tasks with no major incidents.

This achievement is even more exceptional given the significant increase in work scope assigned to the TIMEC team, due primarily to its outstanding project execution and productivity on the job.

For more information, visit www.TIMEC.com or call (800) 303-0050.