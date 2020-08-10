ExxonMobil awards services contract to Aegion

Aegion Corp.'s Energy Services segment subsidiary Brinderson LP was recently awarded a contract as the primary on-site mechanical and electrical services contractor for ExxonMobil's Billings, Montana, refinery, providing a variety of embedded services, including daily on-site maintenance and small capital projects. At press time, the transition was expected to be completed by August.

Brinderson will provide overall management and provision of mechanical and electrical services. Brinderson will also implement several of its proprietary performance improvement tools, including DelayTrakÂ® and TimeTrakSM, which have a proven track record of delivering significant customer savings.

Aegion President and CEO Charles R. Gordon said, "Following Brinderson's recently completed transition in Salt Lake City, this award represents the second major oil refinery maintenance agreement in the Rocky Mountain region in 2020 and another positive milestone for our geographic expansion strategy into select new markets outside of the West Coast. We continue to pursue additional opportunities in the region to bring our high-quality refinery maintenance services to new customers."

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to its goal: "Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure."

For more information, visit www.aegion.com or call (714) 466-7100.