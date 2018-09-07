ERIKS North America opens gasket shop at Chicago Service Center

ERIKS North America has opened a newe metal gasket and fatener fabrication shop at its 40,000-square-foot Chicago Service Center in Sauk Village, Illinois.

ERIKS North America has opened a new metal gasket and fastener fabrication shop at its 40,000-square-foot Chicago Service Center in Sauk Village, Illinois.

Located 30 miles south of Chicago, the facility features state-of-the-art equipment, as well as an experienced team of in-house fabricators and technical specialists, enabling ERIKS North America to better serve the refining, chemical and other industries in the Midwest. The full-service gasket and fastener shop offers a range of spiral-wound gaskets; fabricated double- jacketed, corrugated metal and camprofile gaskets; standard and custom fasteners; and specialty OEM cut parts.

The new shop will provide a number of benefits to customers looking for a local partner, said Eric Rosenbrock, gasket product specialist, ERIKS North America.

For more information, visit www. ERIKSNA.com or call (708) 758-2931.