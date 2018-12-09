Envirocon’s Savannah River Project receives prestigious award

The Savannah River Site (SRS) in southwestern South Carolina recently received the 2018 Project Management Institute (PMI) Award for Project Excellence. This award recognizes complex projects that deliver superior performance in project management practices, organizational results and positive impacts on society.

The Savannah River site in southwestern South Carolina

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS), supported by the Envirocon team, was recognized for completing the first of two phases of work ahead of schedule and under budget. Innovative solutions at this site accounted for $300,000 in cost savings while accelerating the completion date by a year. The second phase is also on track for on-time completion.

DOE-Savannah River, SRNS and Envirocon are cleaning up the basins used to manage ashes from the D-Area Powerhouse, which provided steam and electricity for SRS missions for more than 59 years.

