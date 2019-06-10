ENR FutureTech to feature ITI in 'Starship Innovation' session

Bechtel and ITI have partnered to develop virtual reality craft training and assessment modules.

This year's ENR FutureTech, one of the leading construction technology conferences in the world, taking place June 3-5 in downtown San Francisco, will feature a session with Industrial Training International (ITI) CEO Zack Parnell, Bechtel Corp. Venture Manager Thomas Donoghue and Contech CEO Zachi Flatto, titled "Piloting Starship Innovation."

The "Starship Innovation" panel, moderated by Steve Jones of Dodge Data & Analytics, will explore lessons learned when construction companies directly partner with solution providers early in the development phase of a new solution. Bechtel and ITI will tell the story of their partnership in developing virtual reality craft training and assessment modules through a unique collaboration that began in 2016 and was first announced in 2017.

For more information, visit www. iti.com or call (800) 727-6355.