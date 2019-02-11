Energy Safety Canada & ITI announce partnership at Nisku, Alberta training facility

Industrial Training International (iti.com) proudly announces the relocation of their Edmonton, Alberta training centre to Energy Safety Canada's Nisku Campus. ITI's hands-on crane, rigging, and lift planning training centre has provided quality training for students from 7 Canadian provinces and 4 different countries since its inception in 2013.

ITI occupied the same location from 2013-2015, via a partnership under the Enform brand. More recently, Enform and the Oil Sands Safety Association (OSSA) have merged to create Energy Safety Canada. ITI's VP of Training Operations, Justin Meade, boasted, "We could not be happier about the partnership we have built with Energy Safety Canada and the opportunity to return to this campus as the centerpiece of our training operations in Alberta. Energy Safety Canada is a fantastic partner, and the facilities and campus as a whole are truly world class. All industry in Alberta stands to benefit from this amazing facility."

The relocation provides additional hands-on training space (from 2016-2018 ITI's Alberta Training Centre was located on the campus of Super Slings), both indoor and outdoor, and offers a one-stop training location for many ITI customers in the Oil & Gas industry already utilizing the location for Energy Safety Canada's programs, such as Common Safety Orientation (CSO).