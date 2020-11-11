Draeger invests in Kuva Systems for methane emissions monitoring

Draeger Safety AG & Co. recently made a follow-on equity investment in Kuva Systems, after an initial investment in the company in 2018.

The Kuva platform is a camera-based methane monitoring solution centered on color-coded video clips of invisible gas that are automatically generated when emission events are detected. By making the invisible measurable, and therefore manageable, Kuva enables the oil and gas industry to continuously identify and reduce methane leaks as they occur and thereby meet environmental, social and governance, and methane intensity goals.

The Kuva technology is a breakthrough innovation because, unlike other infrared camera solutions, it is not confused by the variability that thermal infrared background radiation creates in a scene. This allows for confident automated gas detection.

