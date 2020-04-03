Dräger employees give back to Houston community

Dräger recently hosted an event to give back to Houston community children, soldiers and pets at the Westin Houston Memorial City Hotel in Houston.

Dräger employees participated in a friendly competition of building and donating 50 bikes and helmets to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston, 50 care packages to the Houston SPCA and 50 care packages for deployed soldiers to be sent to Soldiers' Angels in San Antonio.

The community event coincided with Dräger's annual Safety Solutions Conference & Kickoff Meeting.

For more information, visit www.draeger.com or call (800) 437-2437.