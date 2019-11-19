Dräger becomes a full service provider for rental and safety services

Dräger, an international leader in the field of safety technology, is pleased to announce its recent portfolio expansion, which now offers the world’s most technologically advanced rental and on-site safety products and services for the oil and gas and chemical industries. Dräger’s innovative services and solutions are designed to meet all of its clients’ safety needs and optimize their processes.

Dräger leverages ingenious research and design to create custom safety and product management solutions capable of reducing downtime, creating efficiencies and simplifying training. Dräger partners with its clients to reduce risk, lower long-term costs and safely accelerate completion of shutdowns, turnarounds or similar large-scale projects.

Dräger’s full portfolio of rental and safety services includes: