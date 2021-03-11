Dow recognizes Marquis with two safety awards

Dow has recognized Marquis Industrial Services with two awards.

Dow recently presented Marquis Industrial Services with two safety awards. From left are Craig Falcon of Dow, Guillermo Olvera and Jacob Martinez of Marquis, and Alan Haggadone of Dow.

These accolades include a Dow Safety Excellence Award and Best in Class Award. Marquis earned these awards from Dow's Freeport, Texas, site for meeting specific criteria regarding safety performance.

Marquis has been working at Dow Freeport since 2012, performing specialty, turnaround and maintenance services pertaining to insulation, scaffold and industrial coatings.

"These awards demonstrate how every Dow or Marquis employee is dedicated to safety excellence and going above and beyond when it comes to safety," said Roy Ledbetter, president of Marquis Industrial Services. "We are honored to be recognized by Dow, and I would like to thank everyone who's helped keep our workplaces safe. Your hard work, determination and commitment are significantly appreciated."

Marquis remains steadfast in its core values: being a partner of choice to its customers by striving for excellence in safety, value and quality. This core value is what helped the company earn recognition from Dow Freeport.

For more information, visit www.marquiscsi.com or call (979) 265-4480.