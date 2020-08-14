Denso's SeaShield Series 500 performing as designed 17 years later

In 2003, the concrete bridge that supports Interstate 45 near Clear Lake, Texas, was rehabilitated with the SeaShield Series 500 System.

A recent inspection in early 2020 revealed the Series 500 System was performing as designed after 17 years in service. The system was able to provide additional abrasion and impact resistance that protected the piles from major hurricanes Rita and Ike in 2007 and 2008. Tidal surges from these storms brought in destructive flotsam and debris that impacted many of the piles along the I-45 corridor from Galveston, Texas, to Houston; however, this bridge didn't withstand any damage due to the robust Series 500 System.

Along with the outstanding mechanical protection the system adds, it also provides excellent compressive, flexural and tensile strength, as well as outstanding bond strength to the concrete piles.

