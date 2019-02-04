Denso product restores Yellowstone Historic Fishing Bridge

Denso's SeaShield Series 500 System was selected to complete encapsulation of all wooden piles located on the Historic Fishing Bridge in Yellowstone National Park.

The project used 17-inch-diameter SeaShield Fiber-Form jackets that yielded a minimum 1/2-inch annular space. The jackets were constructed 3/16-inch thick and a brown color to closely match the existing piles. The annulus was then pumped and filled with the SeaShield 550 Epoxy Grout. Due to its outstanding flow characteristics, the epoxy grout was able to completely fill in all voids, cracks and checks in the piles. Finally, the tops of the jackets were sealed off using a special brown color SeaShield SplashZone UW Epoxy.

