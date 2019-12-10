Denso opens new Houston facility

Denso North America recently celebrated the grand opening of its new 11-acre facility in Houston with clients, vendors and media. Guests were greeted by Denso staff upon arrival, and group tours proceeded throughout the event to introduce upgrades and innovations the new location will offer.

During the tour, guests were introduced to the new corrosion prevention training area, the state-of-the-art lab where guests got a glimpse of the rigorous testing Denso products go through, the manufacturing area of the facility, the paint plant and the finished goods warehouse.

For more information, visit www.densona.com or call (888) 821-2300.