CSCRC, PCI team up for training initiative

The Central South Carpenters Regional Council (CSCRC) is teaming up with Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) to help reach the council's goal of increasing scaffold-specific man-hours by 125,000 in the Pasadena and Dallas industrial/commercial markets in 2020. To reach that goal, CSCRC is offering foreman and skills training for PCI employees over a three-year period.

PCI is the nation's largest employer of United Brotherhood of Carpenters members. Leaders from CSCRC recently welcomed PCI employees to an open house at the Pasadena Carpenters Training Center. The group included management personnel, field operations lead workers and foremen.

For more information, visit www.performancecontracting.com/bic or call (800) 255-6886.