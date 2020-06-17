Cross Country now open in Salem, Virginia

Cross Country Infrastructure Services recently reopened its Salem, Virginia, branch. This location supports clients' construction projects with essential supplies and rentals. Cross Country stands ready to deliver its full array of supplies, tools and parts to keep your projects moving forward. The company's large rental fleet of equipment is also ready to be mobilized to assist construction projects and emergency recovery. From earth-moving equipment to pump and shoring solutions, Cross Country is ready to provide the equipment you need.

The branch is located at 399 Rowan St., Salem, VA 24153.

For more information, visit www.crosscountryis.com or contact Jim Fry at (330) 466-8165.