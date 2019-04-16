Covestro Baytown employees receive national ‘Women in Manufacturing’ leadership award

Susan Dadd and Katherine Hoerner honored by The Manufacturing Institute for industry leadership.

SUSAN DADD

The Covestro awardees were among 130 women nationally to receive the honor, which is part of the larger STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead initiative. Launched in 2012, the initiative examines and promotes the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership to help attract and retain strong female talent.

“Susan and Katherine are great ambassadors for the Covestro Baytown site both inside and outside of our fenceline,” said Demetri Zervoudis, senior vice president and site manager of Covestro Industrial Park Baytown. “They serve as excellent role models and mentors to the next generation of strong women that we want to engage in our workforce and help share the future of our industry.”

KATHERINE HOERNER

Dadd is the turnaround lead for Covestro’s largest North American manufacturing site in Baytown, where she coordinates complex turnarounds to sustain long-term reliability and efficiency at the site. In 2018, she was recognized by the company for her efforts in developing an innovative process for cleaning large storage tanks, reducing time, cost and environmental impact. Her leadership also extends into the community, where Dadd generously donates her time as an active church volunteer and passionate STEM (science, technology engineering and mathematics) mentor.

Hoerner, recognized as an Emerging Leader, serves as a project manager in Covestro’s Polycarbonates business unit in Baytown. She played a key role in a number of high-profile projects at the site, generating significant efficiency improvements and cost savings. Hoerner is so passionate about giving back to the community that she took on a role to help others give back, too. As secretary and treasurer for Covestro’s Outreach Council in Baytown, Hoerner helps coordinate and manage volunteer activities workers across the site.

“The Manufacturing Institute’s STEP Ahead awards—which provide today’s female leaders in manufacturing the recognition they deserve while simultaneously elevating role models that can inspire future generations to join them—are an important element of our commitment to helping foster a 21st century manufacturing workforce by developing current leaders and engaging future ones,” said Carolyn Lee, executive director of The Manufacturing Institute.