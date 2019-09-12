Conhagen hosts benefit for family of employee

Conhagen Inc. recently hosted a benefit for the family of Elliot Lee "Bubba" Robinson, who passed away after a battle with cancer. Robinson was an employee of Conhagen for almost 10 years. Conhagen employees and friends of Robinson prepared food and offered plates in exchange for donations. Besides the benefit at the La Marque, Texas, shop, staff at the other Conhagen locations and stockholders made contributions to support the family.

Many of the employees who won raffle prizes at the event generously donated the gift baskets back to the Robinson family.

For more information, visit www. conhagen.com or call (409) 938-4226.

