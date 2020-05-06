Conco Services Corp. partners with BGI Energy Services Ltd.

Conco Services Corp. has selected BGI Energy Services Ltd. as its exclusive distributor in Nigeria. BGI Energy Services Ltd. (formerly known as Broad Global Investment Ltd.) was incorporated in 1991 as a service provider to the oil, gas and power markets.

Its services and expertise include engineering, construction and procurement, installation, instrument calibration, facility automation, process control, instrumentation and drilling support services, and technical manpower supply.

BGI Energy Services Ltd. will also be adding Conco tube cleaning products and services to its portfolio. Through this partnership, Conco aims to extend its reach into the sub-Saharan market.

For more information, visit www.conco.net or call (800) 345-3476.