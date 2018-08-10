Conco receives Family Business Award

Conco Services Corp. has recently been awarded the 2018 Family Business Award by the Pittsburgh Business Times. Conco's President of International Markets George Saxon Jr. accepted the honor at the Family Business Awards 2018 ceremony.

× Expand Conco Services was happy to be honored alongside the other winners of the 2018 Family Business Award, sponsored by the Pittsburgh Business Times.

The Family Business Awards are conferred annually to family businesses within the Pittsburgh region that demonstrate sound corporate governance, quantifiable growth, community-mindedness, resiliency and proactive succession planning.

Since 1971, Conco has been privately held, owned and operated by the Saxon family of Pittsburgh.

For more information, visit www. conco.net or call (800) 345-3476.