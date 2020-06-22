Clough successfully completes Texas EPC project with 'zero harm'

Clough recently completed the EPC of facilities and equipment for a new ethylene storage and dehydration system in Mont Belvieu, Texas. This project was successfully completed with outstanding safety results, achieving "zero harm."

The EPC delivered over 500,000 workhours over 397 days, and its completion signifies Clough's first project conclusion in North America, as well as its successful establishment in the region following the February 2019 acquisition of a reputable U.S. EPC business.

"I'm very proud of the team that was part of this project and delivered it with zero harm to its people and the environment," said CEO and Managing Director Peter Bennett. "For Clough, zero-harm projects are no longer an aspiration but an expectation, and this is the foundation for all Clough projects in North America."

For more information, visit www.cloughgroup.com or call (713) 267-5500.