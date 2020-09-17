Clough rebrands its Canadian business

Clough is proud to announce the rebranding of its Canadian business from Clough Enercore to Clough. The Canadian operations will fully integrate into Clough’s recently established North American business function, Clough North America.

Clough Enercore has been an essential business within the Clough family of companies since its acquisition in 2015. It successfully established the engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) presence across Canada and is now structured to fully support Clough’s broader North American operations.

“As part of our ongoing business integration across our North American entities, we are proud to announce that our Clough Enercore business has changed its brand name to Clough. This name change is a result of a rebranding effort designed to bring consistency and structure across the North American businesses while maintaining flexibility, scalability, and resource interchangeability. We aim to deliver one unified voice and vision across North America” states Martin Siddle, Executive Vice President for Clough North America.

Greg Roemer, President of Clough’s Canadian operations states: “Our business has undergone significant transformation over the past few years by expanding our service offering and capabilities, as well as market diversification. We feel it is time to fully adopt the Clough name backed by more than 100 years of history, expertise and strong project deliveries. Clough North America will leverage capabilities, experience, relationships, and resources across all of our North American offices and entities.”

Clough North America offers its clients an in-house engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) team leveraging highly integrated commercial applications to manage project cost, quality and risks.

Clough’s global commitment and investment in technology and innovation is the foundation for its robust systems providing its clients with live access to cost, schedule and productivity information while simultaneously allowing its EPCC teams to identify trends, make better decisions and implement prompt corrective actions; optimizing safety and efficiency across all phases of a project.