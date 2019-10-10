CLIMAX partners with Vital Tools

CLIMAX has formed a new partnership with Vital Tools, which will represent, sell, rent and support the full range of CLIMAX portable machine tools, BORTECH auto bore welders, H&S TOOL pipe cutting and beveling products, and CALDER advanced valve testing systems in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Vital Tools enters the market as an exclusive equipment provider focused only on equipment sales, rentals and equipment repairs. Based out of Sulphur, Louisiana, industry veteran Heath Grossi will manage the operation and serve as a local CLIMAX contact to operators, contractors and service companies in the area. With over 18 years of technical experience, Grossi has spent plenty of time in the field using portable machine tools and managing on-site projects involving field machining repairs.

For more information, visit www.climaxportable.com or call (503) 538-2185.