CLIMAX partners with Field Machining Associates

CLIMAX is partnering with Field Machining Associates (FMA), based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. FMA will represent and support the full range of CLIMAX portable machine tools, BORTECH auto bore welders, H&S TOOL pipe cutting and beveling products, and CALDER advanced valve testing systems in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

"We are thrilled to be working with FMA," said CLIMAX Corporate Vice President of Sales and Marketing Dave Baker. "As a long-time CLIMAX customer and field machining expert, FMA Owner Bruce Hunt has a terrific understanding of our products and how they can be utilized to ensure project success. I'm confident our customers in the Southeast will take advantage of his knowledge and appreciate his local availability."

For more information, visit www.climaxportable.com or call (800) 333-8311.