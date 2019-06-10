CLIMAX partners with ALCAP S.R.L. in Italy

CLIMAX is partnering with ALCAP S.R.L. ALCAP will represent and support the full range of CLIMAX portable machine tools, BORTECH auto bore welders, H&S TOOL pipe cutting and beveling products, and CALDER advanced valve testing systems in Italy.

Based out of Bedizzole, Italy, ALCAP specializes in on-site machining solutions for mining and heavy equipment, power plants, railways and industrial plants.

"ALCAP has been in the European market for the last 20 years, specializing in mobile processing and metrology," said Giovanni Capizzi, managing director of ALCAP S.R.L. "We have been a longtime customer of CLIMAX and have always appreciated their high-quality machines. We look forward to working with CLIMAX and providing our customers with the best on-site machining solutions."

For more information, visit www.climaxportable.com or call (503) 554-7247.