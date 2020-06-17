Clifford Power Systems wins Generac® award

Receiving the award for highest mobile sales at the Generac Dealer Conference are, from left, Shreyas Patel, Jeremy Lewis, Stephanie Benson, Fred Allred and Erik Wilde of Clifford Power Systems.

At the 2020 Generac® Dealer Conference held in Orlando, Florida, Generac presented Clifford Power Systems with the award for Highest Mobile Sales. This is a national achievement among all Generac dealers in the U.S. for the highest sales of Generac mobile products, including mobile generators, light towers, mobile heaters and mobile pumps.

Clifford Power is an authorized Generac Industrial Power dealer.

For more information, visit www.cliffordpower.com or call (800) 324-0066.