Clifford Power Systems wins Generac® award

At the 2020 Generac® Dealer Conference held in Orlando, Florida, Generac presented Clifford Power Systems with the award for Highest Mobile Sales. This is a national achievement among all Generac dealers in the U.S. for the highest sales of Generac mobile products, including mobile generators, light towers, mobile heaters and mobile pumps.

Clifford Power is an authorized Generac Industrial Power dealer.

For more information, visit www.cliffordpower.com or call (800) 324-0066.

