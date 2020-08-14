CIRCON Environmental receives 2911 OBHSM exclusion status

CIRCON Environmental has been awarded 2911 Oil Bearing Hazardous Secondary Material (OBHSM) exclusion status at its La Porte, Texas, facility.

The 2911 declaration allows CIRCON to accept OBHSM materials from a petroleum refinery - including crude, sour water, slop oil, product tanks, API or DAF sludge, bundle sludge and slurry oil - on a bill of lading rather than a hazardous waste manifest, preventing these materials from being designated as waste.

Combined with CIRCON's off-site centrifuging, the OBHSM exclusion also creates a number of cost-saving opportunities, like the elimination of daily equipment and labor rates, and costly chemical and polymer programs.

