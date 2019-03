Sun Coast Resources Inc. was recently honored by Chevron Lubricants at its 2018 Momentum Awards Ceremony in San Antonio, Texas. Sun Coast was named the No. 1 ISOCLEAN Certified Lubrication Marketer in the southcentral U.S. and also received the prestigious 1st Source Gold Chevron Lubrication Marketer award for the 17th year in a row. Sun Coast is among the top four Chevron lubrication marketers in the nation.