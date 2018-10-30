Chet Morrison Contractors wins AEU award for safety excellence

Chet Morrison Contractors has earned the 2017 American Equity Underwriters Inc. (AEU) Safety Award for the company’s strong commitment to safety in the workplace.

“This year’s winners have demonstrated impressive commitment to safety initiatives,” said Jimmy Burgin, senior vice president and director of loss control at AEU. “Their management teams, supervisors, safety staff and employees all combine to create safety programs that are worthy of the AEU Safety Award.” Out of more than 1,200 American Longshore Mutual Association members, only nine safety awards were distributed for 2017 by AEU, and Chet Morrison Contractors was placed at the top of its category.

For more information, visit www. chetmorrison.com or call (985) 868-1950.