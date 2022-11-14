Chemex wins at the Excellence in Construction Awards by ABC Greater Houston

Chemex Global is proud to announce their win at the Excellence in Construction Awards held by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston.
Chemex submitted their ENCINA Pilot Plant Project under the Specialty Contractor I Industrial $2 -$10 Million category and came out with a first-place Ice Award. ENCINA operates a circular chemicals facility in San Antonio, Texas and completed an expansion phase with engineering and construction work undertaken by Chemex Global. The facility is designed to accept mixed end-of-life plastics, which are catalytically converted into circular chemicals for ENCINA’s customers. In September, Encina announced the first-ever production of high-purity aromatics made entirely from end-of-life plastics. Chemex Global is now eligible to compete for a national-level Excellence in Construction Award from ABC this spring of 2023.