Chart, IOCL to jointly pursue LNG market development in India

Chart Industries and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. (IOCL) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote the development of the LNG market in India.

The companies will focus on the following applications: modular liquefaction; regasification applications; LNG bunkering for barges and other marine applications; LNG and LCNG vehicle fueling stations; alternative LNG mobile transportation, such as railcars and ISO containers; and LNG micro bulk systems.

For more information, visit www.chartindustries.com or call (844) 485-7911.