CG Thermal, a provider of advanced heat transfer and process equipment solutions, announces the award of a United States patent for its innovative Quench Lid Advanced technology, a corrosion-resistant hot gas nozzle and lid design engineered to address persistent corrosion challenges in adiabatic gas coolers.

The patented technology represents an advancement in equipment design for sulfuric acid regeneration plants and other industrial applications where high temperatures and corrosive gases create demanding operating conditions.

Addressing a persistent industry challenge

Expand CG Thermal awarded U.S. patent for innovative Quench Lid Advanced technology

Corrosion remains a significant challenge in quench gas coolers, adiabatic coolers, and hot gas scrubbers, particularly in sulfuric acid regeneration applications.

In these systems, hot gases containing sulfur dioxide (SO₂) and sulfur trioxide (SO₃) enter cooling equipment from high-temperature decomposition furnaces. As the gases are rapidly cooled, acidic condensates can form, creating highly corrosive conditions that can compromise conventional equipment.

Even specialty metals may struggle to provide long-term reliability in these environments, contributing to premature equipment failure, increased maintenance requirements, and costly downtime.

An innovative approach to corrosion resistance

Developed by CG Thermal's high-temperature engineering team, Quench Lid Advanced incorporates a specialized corrosion-resistant nozzle and lid configuration designed to significantly reduce corrosion in critical areas of the cooling system.

The design helps protect vulnerable components and limits the areas exposed to corrosive conditions, offering several operational advantages:

Improved corrosion resistance in aggressive gas cooling environments.

Extended equipment service life through reduced corrosion-related deterioration.

Reduced maintenance requirements and unplanned downtime.

Lower operating expenses through improved equipment reliability.

Flexible installation options for new equipment and existing system retrofits.

Quench Lid Advanced can be incorporated into newly manufactured quench gas coolers, adiabatic coolers, and hot gas scrubbers. The technology also offers retrofit capabilities for existing equipment, including systems utilizing wet-walled towers.

Building on advanced ceramic expertise

The development of Quench Lid Advanced draws on CG Thermal's extensive experience engineering solutions with highly corrosion-resistant advanced ceramics. Through its work with Umax Advanced Ceramic silicon carbide technology and other specialty materials, CG Thermal has developed a deep understanding of material performance in aggressive chemical and high-temperature environments.

By applying this materials expertise to innovative equipment design, CG Thermal continues to address corrosion challenges that conventional metallic solutions cannot reliably overcome.

Continuing a commitment to engineering innovation

The award of this U.S. patent reflects CG Thermal's continued investment in engineering innovation and the development of practical solutions for complex industrial challenges.

By combining specialized materials, innovative design techniques, and extensive high-temperature process expertise, CG Thermal continues to develop equipment solutions that help customers improve reliability, reduce operating costs, and optimize plant performance.

For additional information about Quench Lid Advanced, visit CG Thermal's product page.