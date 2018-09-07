CEDA wins safety award from Western Dredging Association

The Western Dredging Association recently presented CEDA Inc. with a 2018 Safety Excellence Award.

Working in the Athabasca Oil Sands just outside of Fort McMurray, Alberta, the CEDA Dredging and Fluid Management team provided ongoing critical support to Syncrude mine tailings, water management and reclamation activities. The project scope included supply and operation of service boats, crew transfer boats, dredges, portable pumps and temporary pipelines, as well as icebreaking in the winter to maintain open channels.

Throughout 2017, CEDA operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week in temperatures ranging from -50.6 C to 37 C for approximately 154,450 man-hours with zero recordable incidents.

