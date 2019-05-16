CEDA named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

CEDA has been named a new winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2019. This designation recognizes best-in-class Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million that demonstrate strategy, capability and commitment to achieve sustainable growth.

CEDA has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

"We are truly honored to be awarded this prestigious designation," said CEDA President and CEO Kevin Fleury. "This recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to being the service provider of choice by our people, our clients and our vendors. The collective effort of our people and their commitment to our vision were instrumental in achieving this award. Never being satisfied with the status quo is what drives us to continually develop capabilities to ensure that we are attracting and retaining the best people, executing our work safely and efficiently, and focusing on improving processes to better serve our clients."

Now in its 26th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs.

For more information, visit www.ceda.com or call (403) 476-5643.