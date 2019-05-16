Carboline revives 'Canstruction' food drive

Carboline Co. personnel have come together again to help support local food pantries in coordination with the CarboCare initiative, Carboline's corporate social responsibility program.

During the month of February, facilities across the U.S. and Canada participated in the second annual Canstruction Challenge. Each location was challenged with constructing a design out of donated canned food items. The winning location received an additional $500 in donations to its local food pantry.

Congratulations go to the Green Bay Plant for winning the Canstruction Challenge with its Carboline train and supporting its local food pantry, The Giving Tree. The company goal was 5,000 cans of food, but that was exceeded with a total of 6,400 donations.

