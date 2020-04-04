Carboline hosts grand opening of Fire-Science Research Center

Carboline recently hosted the grand opening of its Fire-Science Research Center at 350 Hanley Industrial Court in St. Louis. This $6 million addition to Carboline's Research, Development, and Innovation Center allows Carboline to increase its speed to market by three times.

The event included a ribbon-cutting, tours of the Fire-Science Research Center and a company luncheon. In attendance at the event were company President and COO Chris Tiernay, Brentwood City Mayor David A. Dimmitt and Fire Chief Terry Kurten, several members of the Chamber of Commerce and 125 St. Louis-based employees.

"In our pursuit and continuing commitment to fire science, safety and innovation, the official opening of [the] Carboline Fire- Science Research Center is a monumental step into the future of passive fire protection product development," stated Tiernay.

