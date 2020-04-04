CALDER expands in Canada

CALDER Advanced Valve Testing & Repair Systems by CLIMAX has named TOMCO Industrial as an exclusive sales and service representative for all CALDER products in Canada. This new partnership with TOMCO will allow CALDER to provide existing and future customers with better access to high-quality products, local support and services.

"We believe the Canadian valve testing and repair market has been greatly underserved," said Kevin Vincent, general manager for CALDER. "With TOMCO's expertise, local presence and knowledge of the Canadian Registration Number, TOMCO and CALDER are now positioned to provide unrivaled service to the Canadian market."

In addition, TOMCO will continue to support the full range of CLIMAX portable machine tools, BORTECH auto bore welders, and H&S TOOL pipe-cutting and beveling tools.

For more information, visit www.climaxportable.com or call (503) 554-7247.