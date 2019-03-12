Brunel experiences record growth in 2018

Brunel Industry Services grew a record 300 percent in 2018. According to Warren Squires, president of Brunel Industry Services, the company is expected to experience another 100-percent growth in 2019.

"Brunel's quality of work is superb, and its ability to staff jobs with above-average personnel and craftsmen put Brunel in a class by itself," Squires said. "Brunel has very quickly implemented automated estimating and job tracking. We are able to tie into company and project financials, QA/QC and HSE reporting process. Our clients get a real-time view of a project's performance. Brunel's weld reject rate is also below 1 percent, which adds to our hight-quality performance standards. Our civil, piping, structural, rotating and fixed-equipment install services - plus our electrical, instrumentation, scaffolding, insulation and painting - are all performed with industry-leading safety and quality standards."

For more information, visit www.brunelindustry.com or call (281) 848-3106