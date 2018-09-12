Brown & Root Industrial Services celebrates opening of new Southwest Texas operations center in Corpus Christi, TX

Brown & Root Industrial Services, LLC (Brown & Root) welcomed customers and community leaders yesterday to the grand opening of the company’s new regional operations center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Located on approximately 2.5 acres, the 10,000 square foot facility will support the growing regional demand for Brown & Root’s portfolio of industrial services.

“The establishment of our new Corpus Christi location reflects our commitment to proactively meet our customers where they need us,” said Andy Dupuy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brown & Root. “We’ve been pleased to provide a wide variety of industrial services to our customers in the Southwest Texas region for quite some time. This new facility reinforces our ability to maintain a high level of responsiveness for both existing and prospective customers and further strengthens our competitiveness in this developing market.”

Brown & Root will deliver a full spectrum of engineering, construction, maintenance, turnaround and industrial specialty services from the new facility. Located at 7958 Leopard Street in the north end of Corpus Christi’s industrial corridor, the center features administrative offices as well as warehouse space and a staging area for materials and equipment. Several staff members will be housed at the location including recruiting, human resources, safety and operations personnel.

“We appreciate the trust our customers in this region have placed in us and look forward to supporting their future growth,” said Fred A. McManus, Chief Operating Officer. “Our new facility gives us a solid foundation to continue delivering reliable performance to our Southwest Texas customers and provides capacity for additional expansion.”