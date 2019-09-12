Brock Canada, Fort McKay First Nation form joint venture

Brock Canada Services Ltd. and Fort McKay First Nation have formed a partnership: Soogadin Services LP, meaning "powerfully built" in Cree.

Officially formed in December 2018, Soogadin leverages the expertise of two progressive organizations to bring leadership, operating efficiency and an emphasis on community. This partnership is founded on the shared vision of value and innovation with a focus on providing the energy, mining, paper and chemical industries with powerful and progressive solutions.

For more information, visit www.brockgroup.com or call (281) 807-8200.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting