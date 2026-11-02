BrandSafway partners with Weber State University to advance workforce development

BrandSafway announced a partnership with Weber State University to support workforce development in the scaffolding and access industry.

The collaboration is designed to build a pipeline of trained craft professionals for the construction and industrial maintenance sectors.

Through the partnership, BrandSafway and Weber State University will develop curriculum and training pathways aligned with industry standards. The program gives students handson exposure to scaffolding systems, safety practices and the technical skills required for careers in industrial services.

For more information, visit brandsafway.com.